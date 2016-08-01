Brooklyn hit-and-run crash kills 2 pedestrians; driver sought, NYPD says

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash in Cypress Hills.

Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who killed two men as they walked down the street in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of an Acura TL sedan was speeding on Fulton Street when the vehicle struck two men and two parked cars near Chestnut Street in Cypress Hills.

Police said the driver took off on foot after the crash, which happened around 12:10 a.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Delman Maldonado and 56-year-old Israel Turcios, both of Brooklyn, unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to their bodies, according to police.

Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene. Turcios was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police said the crash is being investigated by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.