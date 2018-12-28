Brooklyn woman punched in face by home invader on Christmas, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man has been arrested on charges including robbery and assault, the NYPD said Friday afternoon, in connection with a home invasion Christmas morning.

Marc Malone, 50, is suspected of punching an 88-year-old woman and entering her Coney Island home at about 6:45 a.m., police said.

Malone, an ex-con, allegedly came into the apartment through a door that was left open, forced the woman into her bedroom and made her sit on the bed as he looked through her belongings, according to police.

When the woman tried to get up, the suspect punched her in the face. The woman was able to activate her emergency medical alert service, but when the suspect noticed, he punched her again and ran out.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, where she was treated before being released.

Malone has served time in prison for burglary, robbery and assault convictions, according to records. In August, he was charged with robbery and earlier this month, he was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.