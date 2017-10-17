Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a Brooklyn home invasion that left a 91-year-old man dead and his 100-year-old wife injured.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction related to the home invasion at a row house on Decatur Street, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

Four men had stormed into the home around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, tied up Waldiman Thompson and his wife, Ethlin, and put a sheet over their heads while they went through the house, police said.

The suspects fled after taking an undetermined amount of property, cops said.

Ethlin eventually was able to free herself and call 911, police said, meeting officers at the door and telling them her husband was still tied up inside.

Waldiman Thompson was pronounced dead at Interfaith Medical Center, police said. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, citing sudden cardiac arrest. Ethlin Thompson was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County for marks on her legs from being tied up, police said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who called the home invasion a “heartless attack that has struck a blow deep in the soul of Brooklyn,” has put up his own $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

So far, there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.