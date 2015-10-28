Brooklyn Intermediate School 292 band leader accused of duct-taping student’s mouth shut: Cops

Kenyatte Hughes, 39, is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say a volunteer band leader at a Brooklyn middle school was arrested Tuesday morning for duct-taping a student’s mouth shut.

Kenyatte Hughes, 39, is charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the alleged incident at Brooklyn Intermediate School 292 in East New York. It was not immediately clear when the alleged assault happened.

The NYPD says Hughes is a Department of Education volunteer band leader. The New York Daily News reported that Hughes has been director of the Soul Tiger marching band for 13 years.