New Yorkers see Brooklyn as the new hip place to be: Poll

67% of New Yorkers think the borough is cool.

Brooklyn’s charm appears to be winning over New Yorkers across the board.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday found 67% of Gothamites think the borough is the new “hip place.” The high praise didn’t just come from Brooklynites either, as a majority of people polled in each borough agreed.

About 85% of Brooklyn residents, naturally, said their home was cool, followed by Staten Island with 69%, Queens with 64%, Manhattan with 64% and the Bronx with 49%. The borough has seen a boom in development, jobs, tech start-ups and entertainment with Luna Park and the Barclays Center.