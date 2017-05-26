Brooklyn jeweler robbers in construction outfits make off with $800G, beat owner, police say

Four men were involved in a heist that sent the store owner to the hospital, police said.

Three robbers dressed as construction workers attacked the owner of a Downtown Brooklyn jewelry shop and made off with more than $800,000 in jewels and cash on Thursday evening, police said.

The three men entered Court Street Jewelers at 60 Court St., near the Borough Hall subway station, at about 5 p.m. with a handgun, according to the NYPD.

A fourth accomplice wearing a white Tyvek suit stayed outside, opening an umbrella to obstruct the view into the store, according to authorities.

The three-man crew inside attacked the 67-year-old store owner and looted the store before fleeing on foot, police said.

The owner was taken to Methodist Hospital with a cut on his head and an injury to his wrist, they added.

It’s unclear whether his attackers used the gun as a weapon during the robbery.

Police released surveillance footage on Friday evening that shows three of the suspects jumping a subway turnstile. So far, no arrests have been made.