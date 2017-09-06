Brooklyn man charged with murder in death of wife, NYPD says

The woman was found in her home unconscious with head trauma, police said.

The husband of a woman found dead in her Brooklyn home was charged with her murder Wednesday, police said.

The 63-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was found unconscious with head trauma on the second floor of the home on Avenue J, between New York Avenue and East 32nd Street, in Flatlands at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Her husband, identified as Loiseau Desmoulins, 56, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder.