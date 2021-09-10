Brooklyn man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in Manhattan in June

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Manhattan over the summer.

Terrence Yates, 39, was taken into custody on Sept. 9 for allegedly shooting 29-year-old Akeem White. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 4:22 a.m. on June 6 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot across from 330 East 26 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found White unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

White was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.