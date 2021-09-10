Quantcast
Brooklyn man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in Manhattan in June

Photo via Getty Images

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Manhattan over the summer.

Terrence Yates, 39, was taken into custody on Sept. 9 for allegedly shooting 29-year-old Akeem White. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 4:22 a.m. on June 6 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot across from 330 East 26 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found White unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. 

White was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

