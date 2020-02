Alexander Kirillov was found inside his apartment in Brooklyn, cops said.

A 61-year-old man was found dead with bruises on his body inside his apartment in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

Alexander Kirillov was found inside his apartment on Dahill Road, near 60th Street in Mapleton, at about noon, police said. He was unconscious with bruising on his torso and both arms, they said.

Kirillov was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner later ruled that Kirillov died from “hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” determining that the cause of death was natural.