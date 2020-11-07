Cops seek killer who fatally shot Brooklyn man outside lounge | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are seeking clues and suspects behind an early-morning shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday that claimed a 29-year-old man’s life.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting outside of Richard’s Lounge, at 9402 Avenue L, in Canarsie at about 2:34 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jahdane Olivierre, 29, of East 87th Street in Brooklyn with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

Paramedics rushed Olivierre to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point in the investigation, police have not yet established a possible motive for the murder — or a description of the gunman.

Sources familiar with the case said witnesses at the scene were being “uncooperative” with detectives.

The 69th Precinct Detective Squad and the Brooklyn South Homicide Squad are conducting the ongoing investigation.