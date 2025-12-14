Brooklyn mass shooting: Six teens injured in early-morning hail of bullets outside event space

Two gunmen responsible for a Brooklyn mass shooting early on Sunday morning that left six teenagers injured remain on the lam, police reported.

According to police sources, the teens were hanging out in front of Burbuja Events located at 2929 Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills amid the falling snow at around 1:16 a.m. on Dec. 14 when a hail of gunshots rang out.

Officers from the 75th Precinct rushed to the scene after 911 calls poured in of multiple people shot at the location.

The responding cops found six teenagers — each ranging from 15 to 17 years of age — suffering gunshot wounds about their bodies.

The victims included a 15-year-old girl shot in the chest, hip and leg; another 15-year-old girl with a bullet wound to the right leg; a 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm; a 16-year-old male who took a bullet to his right arm; another 16-year-old male shot in the left foot; and a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

“It was a chaotic situation; there were paramedics and police rushing in and bringing people out one by one. I’ll say a prayer for everyone involved,” Ebony Sanders, an eyewitness, said.

All of the victims were taken to Brookdale University and Kings County Hospitals. They were listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Shootings have fallen in the 75th Precinct by 33.3% year-to-date through Dec. 7, with 34 incidents compared to 51 at the same time last year.

While police did not provide a motive for the mass shooting, authorities say a birthday party was taking place at the event space when the shooting occurred.

The shooters were described as two males wearing dark clothing who were seen fleeing the location on foot after the bullets flew.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.