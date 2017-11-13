A man smashed the windows of a Brooklyn mosque with a hammer over the weekend, police said.

The suspect was caught on video entering the fence around the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street in Sunset Park at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and swinging a hammer several times.

He destroyed a camera and multiple windows, cops said.

After the incident, the suspect fled eastbound on 62nd Street, according to police.

The NYPD released the surveillance footage of the man Sunday night in hopes of identifying him.