Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for four muggers who beat a teen earlier this month during a jacket sale gone bad.

According to police sources, the victim, a 15-year-old boy, entered the Carey Gardens NYCHA apartment building located at 2832 West 23rd St. in Coney Island just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The boy had scheduled a meet-up over social media to sell his jacket. Instead, sources said, he walked into a trap.

Upon arriving at the location, cops said, four suspects ambushed the teen, demanding all of his belongings and threatening to “stab” him. The group then unleashed a flurry of fists upon the youngster, then forced him into the building’s stairwell.

There, police sources said, they stripped him of his jacket, two cell phones, and a cellphone charger, then made a run for it.

The incident was reported to the 60th Precinct. Police said the teen was treated on the scene by EMS for what was described as minor injuries.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to also be teens; most of them wore masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.