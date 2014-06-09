Brooklyn Navy Yard sees several long-term tenants renew lease space

The Navy Yard is a hot-spot for New York startups.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard has become a hot-spot for New York startups, and new data show those businesses aren’t going anywhere.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation said 16 of its tenants renewed leases since the beginning of the year. Eleven have been there for at least a decade.

“That is a testament to the supportive environment the Yard provides and the certainty entrepreneurs need to invest in their space to grow their business and create jobs,” BNYDC CEO David Ehrenberg said in a statement.

The site is undergoing an expansion that will add 1.8 million square feet of new space and create 2,500 jobs.