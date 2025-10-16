Brooklyn Nets embrace local pride this season with free community events, Biggie-themed jerseys

The Nets are embracing Brooklyn pride this fall, kicking off the 2025–26 NBA season with events and experiences that celebrate the borough’s culture, creativity, and community. From the return of a fan-favorite uniform to local pop-ups that bring fans closer to the team, the Nets are making it clear that this season is all about Brooklyn.

Leading up to opening night on Oct. 24, the Nets are connecting with fans and local businesses through two free community events.

On Oct. 21, the team is partnering with Electric Lotus Tattoo, a Brooklyn shop that’s been around since 1993, to host a flash day where fans can get a free Brooklyn Nets tattoo. Then, on Oct. 23, the Nets will team up with Levels Barbershop in Bed-Stuy — where Notorious B.I.G. used to get his haircuts — to give free lineups or fades to anyone who shows up wearing Nets gear.

On opening night, the Nets will host a Plaza Party outside Barclays Center from 1–4 p.m, featuring basketball shooting games, giveaways, and a live DJ. During the event, fans can also visit the nearby Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, home to the Nets and New York Liberty’s youth basketball program, for guided tours and free Shoot 360 session sign-ups.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is the only youth facility in the tri-state area with Shoot 360’s immersive, data-driven training technology.

But the team’s commitment to its home borough will go past opening night.

As part of the NBA’s City Edition Remix, the Nets are bringing back their iconic Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniform, a design inspired by The Notorious B.I.G. First introduced in 2018, the black uniform with its colorful “Brooklyn Camo” trim quickly became a fan favorite, selling out soon after it dropped. The design pays tribute to Biggie’s legacy and Brooklyn’s music, art and culture.

This season, the uniform’s return will be paired with a Biggie-themed court and a series of “Biggie Nights.”

The first Biggie Night tips off Tuesday, Nov. 11, when the Nets host the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center. The evening will include a Biggie bobblehead giveaway and special halftime performances developed with the Estate. Future Biggie Nights throughout the season will feature themed contests, playlists, and appearances highlighting the late hip-hop legend’s impact on Brooklyn and beyond.

With their season opener just days away, the Nets are embracing what makes Brooklyn special. The people, its creativity, and its culture. From tattoos to haircuts to its jerseys, the team is showing that being part of the Nets family means being part of Brooklyn itself.