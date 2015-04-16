Brooklyn new developments surge during the first quarter of this year: Report

The Fulton Street Mall in Downtown Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

New developments in Brooklyn sold big in the first few months this year, according to a real estate report released Friday.

MNS said new development sales in the borough are up 94.6% between the last quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of this year. The report said the surge centered in Clinton Hill with a large number of townhome sales at 260 Greene St.

Another building, 388 Bridge St. in Downtown Brooklyn, also saw a lot of sales during that period, according to MNS. Brooklyn Heights was the neighborhood that saw the biggest financial drop early this year. Median price per square foot decreased 15.5% from $1,349 in the last quarter of 2014 to $1,140 in the first quarter of 2015, according to the report.