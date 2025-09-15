95-year-old woman at Brooklyn nursing home allegedly beat patient to death with part of wheelchair in violent argument: sources

Police say they are investigating after a 95-year-old woman allegedly beat an 89-year-old woman to death inside a Coney Island nursing home on Sunday night.

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a horrific killing at a nursing home on Sunday night in which a 95-year-old woman allegedly beat an 89-year-old patient to death.

According to police sources, the shocking incident unfolded at around 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 14 inside the Seagate Rehab Nursing Home located at 3015 West 29th St. in Coney Island.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that a 95-year-old woman suffering from severe dementia became embroiled in an argument with 89-year-old Nina Kracstov inside the facility, where they live.

The argument turned physical, cops said, when the nonagenarian picked up a metal object — believed to be part of a wheelchair — and bludgeoned Kracstov over the head with it.

Officers from the 60th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed Kracstov to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 95-year-old woman, meanwhile, was brought to Coney Island Hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Sources familiar with the case believe her dementia played a role in sparking the violent attack.

It is not clear whether the woman will be criminally charged at this time; the investigation remains ongoing.