Police said they are looking for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in Crown Heights early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. about a man struck at the corner of Albany Avenue and Park Place, the NYPD said. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the street, with severe trauma to his head and torso, and noticed unoccupied, parked cars also appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, the NYPD said.

The victim, Kassim Matthews, who lived a block away from the accident site, was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where the NYPD said he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said they had no suspects and no arrests had been made.