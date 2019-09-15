News Suspect in Crown Heights hit-and-run sought by NYPD Officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. about a man struck at the corner of Albany Avenue and Park Place, the NYPD said. (Image from Google Maps) Photo Credit: Google Maps By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 September 15, 2019 3:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police said they are looking for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in Crown Heights early Sunday morning. Officers received a call at 5:30 a.m. about a man struck at the corner of Albany Avenue and Park Place, the NYPD said. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the street, with severe trauma to his head and torso, and noticed unoccupied, parked cars also appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, the NYPD said. The victim, Kassim Matthews, who lived a block away from the accident site, was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where the NYPD said he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday afternoon, police said they had no suspects and no arrests had been made. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.