Brooklyn parents arrested after baby drowns in bathtub, NYPD says

Meilani Hernandez was left alone in a bathtub in her family’s Red Hook apartment.

The parents of a 10-month-old girl were arrested 5 months after the baby’s death, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The parents of a 10-month-old Brooklyn girl, who drowned after being left unattended in a bathtub, were arrested Thursday, officials said.

Meilani Hernandez’s death was ruled a homicide by the city’s medical examiner, months after the baby was found unconscious in the bathtub on Nov. 6 in her family’s Red Hook apartment at 722 Henry St., according to police. The medical examiner confirmed the cause of death was drowning.

Her parents, Roxanne and Daniel Hernandez, 24 and 21 years old, were charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. They were arraigned on Thursday and released without bail, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.

Officers arrived on scene at about 8:30 p.m., and the child was taken to New York Methodist Hospital, but couldn’t be saved, police said.

Meilani’s brother, age 3, was also home at the time of the incident, according to a police source.

Daniel Hernandez’s attorney declined to comment. Roxanne’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.