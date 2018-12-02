Man rapes woman after forcing her into Brooklyn park, police say

The suspect dragged the woman into Betsy Head Park, police said.

A woman was raped inside a Brooklyn park on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:20 a.m., the male suspect approached the 20-year-old victim at Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue and tried to talk with her, police said.

The suspect then grabbed the woman by the arm and dragged her into Brownsville’s Betsy Head Park, where he raped her, police said.

The suspect took her purse before he fled north on Herzl Street, according to police.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

The suspect is described as having long hair, possibly in a ponytail, and facial hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).