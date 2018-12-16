Brooklyn park rape suspect arrested, NYPD says

Police say the 40-year-old man forced her into Betsy Head Park on Dec. 1.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a rape that took place inside a Brooklyn park earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, 40-year old Jason Lopez approached the 20-year-old victim at Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue and tried to talk to her, police said.

Lopez then grabbed the woman by the arm and dragged her into Brownsville’s Betsy Head Park, where he raped her, police said.

He took her purse before fleeing north on Herzl Street, according to police.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Lopez was charged with rape, robbery, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching, police said.