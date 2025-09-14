A pedestrian was struck during a Brooklyn police pursuit on Sunday morning in which officers were attempting to stop an alleged teenage car thief.

According to law enforcement sources, officers in the 75th Precinct responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at Pennsylvania and Hegeman Avenues in East New York at around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. Police said the alleged perp, a 15-year-old boy, was identified by the victim at the scene.

Officers then sprang into action when the young suspect immediately fled in the vehicle, going only a short distance around a corner, authorities said. With cops tailing him, the perp had to aggressively navigate traffic. A 71-year-old man standing at the southwest corner of the intersection was struck in the process.

The suspect then fled the vehicle, instigating a foot chase, and was apprehended just moments later.

Meanwhile, the condition of the pedestrian is not yet known, according to sources.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as a street pole came crashing down into the busy intersection following the chase. At one point, the victim was seen trapped underneath the stolen vehicle.

“Just another average wild morning in East New York,” Phillip Rogers said. “I heard a cracking noise and saw the pole come down.”

Catherine Garcia said she was praying for the victim.

“The paramedics, firefighters and cops were working hard to get him out of that situation,” she said.

Police could not yet confirm what kind of vehicle was stolen or whether the pedestrian was hit by the stolen vehicle or the collapsed street pole.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.