Brooklyn police shooting: Cops kill man who slashed officer in precinct confrontation, sources say

Cops shot and killed a man at a Brooklyn police precinct on Sunday morning after he allegedly slashed one officer with a knife, sources familiar with the case said.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol Mark Vasquez, the incident first unfolded when a man entered the 73rd Precinct stationhouse, located at 1470 East New York Ave. in Brownsville, at 5:24 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Vasquez said he stayed in the front vestibule and did not speak to anyone but attempted to open a locker. He then walked around the block to the rear of the Precinct and walked inside through a police-only entrance, where he was confronted by a female officer.

Police say the man pulled out a knife and slashed the cop across her face.

“The officer told the individual that if he needed assistance, he needed to go to the front of the building. He then took out a large butcher knife and began attacking the officer. He slashed her in the face, but then she was able to fight him off. He then ran out of the back of the precinct, and an officer deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue the individual, but it was not effective,” Vasquez said. “Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and followed him for several blocks.”

During the foot pursuit, police say the suspect ignored their demands to drop the weapon. Once on Saratoga Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Park Place, police say he again lunged at them with the knife. Cops opened fire, striking him multiple times throughout the body.

Shell casings could be seen scattered over the street. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

The wounded suspect was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sources familiar with the investigation said. The officers involved in the incident were also transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

“Thank god our sister is on the road to recovery, but this was a clear targeted attack on New Yorkers City police officers. This individual had no fear when he walked into a police precinct and attacked a cop in uniform — there is no telling what he might have done to innocent New Yorkers out on the street,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said. “Despite being injured, our sister pursued this individual along with her fellow police officers, and they stopped the threat before anyone else was hurt. This is another example of the extraordinary work our police officers are doing in an incredibly dangerous environment.”