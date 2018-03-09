Off-duty officer fatally shoots armed man trying to rob Brooklyn gas station, NYPD says

The officer fatally shot the other suspect at the Brooklyn gas station, police said.

After an off-duty police officer shot and killed an armed man who was trying to rob a Brooklyn gas station Monday night, police are looking for a second suspect.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect Thursday night.

The officer was in his private car at Gasgo on Remsen Avenue and Avenue D in Canarsie at about 10:35 p.m., Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

As the station attendant was pumping gas into the officer’s car, a man, armed with a gun, entered the booth and demanded money from another station worker, Harrison said. A second man, also armed with a gun, stood outside the booth and instructed the off-duty officer and the attendant not to move.

The officer identified himself as a cop and told the men to stop. Both suspects turned toward the officer with their guns in their hands, Harrison said. The officer fired at one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old William Simon, hitting him in the torso. The second suspect fled, police said.

Simon, of East New York, was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His .44 caliber revolver was recovered from the scene, cops said.

The investigation is ongoing.