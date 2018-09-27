Brooklyn Public Library to open new branch in DUMBO by 2020

Brooklyn Public Library will open its 60th branch in DUMBO, it announced on Thursday.

The new branch will be at 135 Plymouth St., in the shadow of the Manhattan Bridge, and will contain 6,500 square feet of space for books, computers and programming, the library said in a statement.

The DUMBO branch was expected to be open by 2020. It will be the first new neighborhood branch in the library’s system since 1983.

“We are thrilled to begin work on the first new library in our system in almost 40 years,” Linda E. Johnson, president and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library, said in a statement, adding: “Like every one of our branches, the DUMBO neighborhood library will be a place where the community can come together to read and learn.”

WORKac, a city-based architecture firm, has been hired to lead the project, according to the Brooklyn Public Library. The firm also led the redesign of the Kew Gardens Library.

The public will have a chance to voice its input for the new branch in the fall.

According to the library, 13 locations are set to receive full-scale renovations totaling nearly $53 million. Additionally, the Brooklyn Heights, Greenpoint and Sunset Park libraries will be rebuilt with a new satellite facility planned for the BAM cultural district.