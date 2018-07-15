Police are looking for a man who raped a woman after she answered her door Friday morning in Brooklyn.

At around 1 a.m., a man knocked on the door of an apartment building near 52nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park, police said. When the woman answered the door, he forced his way in and took her into her bedroom where he threatened her with a handgun and raped her, police said.

The suspect demanded cash and ran off with $500 after restraining the woman’s arms with a sweater, police said.

The victim called 911 after she freed herself.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect using his cellphone on the sidewalk.

The suspect, whom police said is in his 30s, is 5-foot-8 and has tattoos on his left arm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 or text CRIMES (274637) and enter TIPS577.