Brooklyn records safest year as murders and shootings hit historic low: DA

2025 was the safest year in Brooklyn’s history, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Dec. 31.

Homicides and shooting homicides dropped by about 25%, while shooting incidents and the number of shooting victims fell to new lows, declining by 15% and 11%, respectively. The reductions marked a five-year trend of declines across all gun-violence categories.

According to the latest NYPD CompStat report, Brooklyn’s murder rate fell 24%, from 120 homicides in 2024 to 91 in 2025, surpassing the previous low of 98 homicides recorded in 2018.

Shootings and shooting victims also continued to decline. In 2025, Brooklyn recorded 244 shooting incidents — 43, or 15%, fewer than in 2024 — and 307 shooting victims, a decrease of 40, or 11%.

Overall, Brooklyn has seen a steady decline in violent crime since 2020, when the city experienced a sharp surge amid the global pandemic and widespread social unrest. Since then, the borough’s homicide rate has dropped 48%, shootings have declined 63%, and shooting victims have fallen 62%, making Brooklyn the only borough where all three categories continued to decrease over a five-year span.

The city’s most populous borough, home to about 2.8 million residents, also recorded a significant reduction in gun violence in and around public housing developments. Homicides fell 41%, shootings declined 31%, and shooting incidents dropped 32%.

The neighborhoods with the largest declines in homicides included Brownsville, where killings fell from 21 in 2024 to seven in 2025 — a 67% drop; Crown Heights, where homicides declined 58%, from 12 to five; and Bensonhurst, where murders dropped to zero after six were recorded in 2024. Bay Ridge, Borough Park and Greenpoint reported no homicides in 2025.

In addition to East New York, Brownsville and Crown Heights also recorded the largest year-over-year drops in shootings. Shootings declined 46% in Crown Heights, 34% in Brownsville and 31% in East New York.

During 2025, Brooklyn experienced three stretches of 17 days without a single homicide and two nine-day periods without a shooting victim. The borough also recorded the city’s largest decline in retail theft, down 20%, and led the city in the percentage decrease in burglaries, which fell 8.6%. Other notable reductions included hate crimes, down 10.8%; auto theft, down 10.6%; and robberies, down 5.4%.

The Brooklyn Supreme Court also recorded major gains. The court held 133 trials in 2025, resulting in 135 verdicts, including 115 convictions — an 85% conviction rate. One notable case led to one of the longest sentences for a deed-fraud scheme, with a defendant sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to return 11 stolen properties.

The Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau, working with the NYPD, dismantled two gangs in separate long-term investigations involving numerous shootings, including fatal incidents. Meanwhile, the office’s Virtual Currency Unit continued its efforts to combat financial scams, including the indictment of a Brooklyn man accused of stealing more than $15 million in cryptocurrency and the freezing of hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen funds. Its chief was described by The Economist magazine as “one of a handful of people in America trying to get scammed money back.”

The District Attorney’s Office hosted more than 30 community events, including crime-prevention seminars, food and toy giveaways, and holiday celebrations. Two gun buyback events removed more than 350 firearms from the streets. The office also relaunched Project Restore, aimed at reaching gang-involved youth early and providing resources and support.

In a statement, Gonzalez described the historic decline in gun violence over the past five years — particularly in 2025 — as nothing short of “remarkable,” crediting a holistic approach to public safety. The office also relaunched Project Restore as part of its strategy to reduce gun violence by supporting high-risk youth.

“Brooklyn’s record-low homicides and gun violence prove that community engagement, fairness, and trust make neighborhoods safer. By listening to residents, holding the most dangerous offenders accountable, and breaking cycles of violence, we are showing that safety comes from partnership, not vilifying our neighbors. I am confident that we can continue this encouraging trend into the new year,” Gonzalez said.

“Bringing murders and shootings to lows never seen in the modern history of our borough is proof of the success of our holistic approach that includes partnerships between communities and law enforcement, strong enforcement, preventative programs, investments in the latest technology and offering second chances when appropriate, and I intend to keep up the progress we’ve made in other areas, such as retail theft and combatting fraud.”