A man was brutally stabbed in an apparent Brooklyn road rage incident on Monday morning because his vehicle was double-parked, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 75th Precinct received a 911 call of an assault in progress at around 8:35 a.m. on Linden Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops discovered a 44-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was treated for his wound and listed in stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had double-parked his vehicle when another man became enraged and attacked him with a knife.

The suspect was last seen fleeing inside a white Mercedes traveling along Linden Boulevard, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Last month, the 75th Precinct saw a 2.9% increase in felony assaults, with 72 attacks taking place compared to 70 during the same time in 2024.

