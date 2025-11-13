Tragedy in Brooklyn: Bedridden senior mother and her caretaker son found dead inside apartment

Police are investigating after an elderly woman and her caretaker son were found dead inside their Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police sources, residents at 270 Jay St. in Downtown Brooklyn called the police around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 after they reported smelling a foul odor emanating from the third floor.

Upon arrival, authorities said, officers from the 84th Precinct entered a unit inside the building, where they found an 80-year-old woman and her 52-year-old son dead. Their identities are being withheld pending proper family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation say the senior was bedridden while her son had apparently served as her caregiver. The female was heavily decomposed, according to sources — leading investigators to believe both had been deceased for several weeks.

Their bodies were transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the causes of their deaths. Police sources, however, do not suspect any criminality at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.,