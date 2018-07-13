LATEST PAPER
Brooklyn shooting injures 3 people, NYPD says

Two of the victims were innocent bystanders, police said.

Three people were shot near Gallatin Place and

Three people were shot near Gallatin Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Three people, including two innocent bystanders, were shot in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street corner Friday afternoon, police said.

Gunshots rang out at the corner of Gallatin Place and Fulton Street, near the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station, around 1:50 p.m., according to police and fire officials.

Investigators believe the suspect had gotten into a fight with a group of teens before he opened fire, striking a 28-year-old man in the hand. A 31-year-old man also was shot in the thigh and a 26-year-old woman was hit in the hand.

The 28-year-old man is believed to be an intended target of the shooting, while the other two victims just happened to be nearby, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victims were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition and were expected to survive, according to police. 

The gunman was described as a heavyset man wearing black shorts and a white shirt. He was last seen running toward a nearby subway station.

 

