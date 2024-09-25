Brooklyn cops seek perp behind daytime shooting near apartment building

Police gathered outside the scene in Bushwick, Brooklyn where a man was shot on Sept. 25, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a man at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 1:17 p.m. on Sept. 25 at 1122 Madison St. in Bushwick.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to a call for help at the location and found the victim, a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hip.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police did not provide a suspect’s description. The motive remains unknown and under investigation. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

The 83rd Precinct had seen just four shootings year-to-date through Sept. 22, according to the most recent CompStat report, down from the 10 tallied at the same time in 2023.