Brooklyn murder-suicide leaves 4 people, including child, dead, NYPD says

The girl’s father is believed to be the shooter, police said.

Four family members were found dead in their Brownsville apartment Wednesday morning after a triple murder-suicide, police said. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

A 27-year-old man is believed to have shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter, 16-year-old half-brother and 57-year-old stepfather before taking his own life in a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday morning, police said.

Terrance Briggs, 27, Laylay Briggs, 1, Loyd Drain III, 16, and Loyd Drain Jr., 57 were each found shot in the head in their fourth-floor apartment in the Riverdale Towers on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville, at about 5 a.m. by Terrance Briggs’ 53-year-old mother. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A motive was not clear, but police were investigating whether there were past issues between Terrance Briggs and his stepfather, police said.

Loyd Drain Jr. was found in a bathroom in the apartment, while Loyd Drain III was found in a bedroom and Terrance and Laylay Briggs were found in another bedroom, Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said at a news conference. A gun was recovered from inside the apartment, he said.

UPDATE: At approx 5am officers of the 73 precinct responded to a 911 call at 345 Thatford Ave, Brooklyn. Upon entering, officers found 3 adult males and 1 infant female deceased from apparent gunshots wounds. A firearm has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/vIPoiWh9Z7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 14, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.