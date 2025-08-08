Brooklyn shooting leaves one man critically injured

Detectives from the 83 Precinct investigate a shooting at Broadway Avenue and Kossuth Place. The victim was left in critical condition.

Police are investigating a mid-afternoon shooting in Brooklyn that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to the incident, located at Broadway and Kossuth Place, at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Upon their arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

“Cops were coming from all directions. People were screaming and running. It was a very confusing situation,” a witness told amNewYork.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and escorted the victim to Kings County Hospital.

Circumstances in regards to the shooting are not yet known. No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are looking for a suspect with a dark complexion wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.