Brooklyn shooting suspects sought for wounding teen in broad daylight

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for two suspects who shot a teenager on Feb. 4, 2025.

The NYPD released on Monday night images of the perpetrators connected to the shooting, which occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 4 near an apartment building at 333 Thomas S. Boyland St. in Brownsville.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects shot a 17-year-old boy in the left leg, and were seen fleeing the location after the shots rang out.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded teen to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Feb. 4 incident was one of just two shootings to occur so far in 2025 in the confines of the 73rd Precinct, which was hit hard by gun violence in the first half of 2024. The most recent CompStat report noted that there were seven shootings year-to-date through Feb. 9 of last year.

As shown in the video, both suspects wore gray hooded sweaters, black jackets, light-colored pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.