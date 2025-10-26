Brooklyn slasher’s fiery rampage: Suspect sought for attacking three residents in unprovoked attacks, sources say

Police are on the hunt for an unhinged man who allegedly slashed three people in Brooklyn in as many days this weekend during a bloody rampage in which he also set fire to a home, amNewYork has learned.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, 27-year-old Odyssey Head is wanted by police for running amok through the borough.

The first incident occurred when Head allegedly entered a residential building located at 1353 New York Ave. in East Flatbush around 5 a.m. on Oct. 25. Once inside, he allegedly damaged a washer and dryer unit and set fire to clothing. He then fled the building. No injuries were reported.

A mere hour and a half later, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday inside of the Church Avenue subway station, police sources said the suspect approached and slashed a 37-year-old man in the neck as the victim waited on the platform. The assault was unprovoked, the sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sources said the second attack occurred later that night at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, when officers from the 67th Precinct rushed to the intersection of Foster and New York Avenues after a 911 caller reported that a man had been slashed.

Upon arrival, cops found a 53-year-old man suffering a slash wound to the left side of his face. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Kings County in stable condition.

Authorities said Head allegedly struck again at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, when a 56-year-old man was slashed across the left side of his face outside an apartment building at 3311 Newkirk Ave. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Sources with knowledge of the incident say all of the attacks were unprovoked. Head is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding these attacks is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.