BREAKING: Police investigating Brooklyn subway shooting that left five wounded by bullets, eight others injured by smoke grenade

A shooting and a smoke grenade explosion at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning left 13 people injured, police sources reported.

The incident happened at the station along 4th Avenue in Sunset Park at 8:26 a.m. on April 12, according to a police spokesperson. The station is on the D, N and R lines, and service on those routes has been disrupted while police investigate the scene, according to MTA.

According to the Fire Department, arriving units discovered multiple people shot at the station, as well as “several undetonated devices.” However, the NYPD later stated there were no active explosive devices located.

Fabien Levy, press secretary to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed that smoke devices were found at the station.

A source close to the investigation told amNewYork Metro that it’s believed 5 people had been shot; the others sustained injuries from a smoke grenade that the suspect detonated on board a train at the station prior to opening fire.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, who was seen wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask.

According to information on the Citizen app, multiple shooting victims were located at the 36th Street and nearby 25th Street stations — though police did not immediately confirm that report.

The NYPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA).

Mayor Adams, who’s isolating after contracting COVID-19, is being briefed on the situation, according to Levy. Governor Kathy Hochul also said she has been briefed and is in contact with the MTA and NYPD.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has also been updated about the events, and that senior White House staff have offered assistance to Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Police cordoned off 4th Avenue and at least one paramedic stood ready with a stretcher, according to video footage posted on the Citizen App . The NYPD advised residents on Twitter to avoid the area around the 36th Street station at this time.

Initially, MTA New York City Transit reported a smoke condition at the station which prompted a response from emergency teams. Minutes later, the MTA reported on Twitter that trains are being held in both directions at their stations while the investigation at 36th Street continues.

Transit impacts

Because of the ongoing investigation, service on the D/N/R lines have been completely halted in Brooklyn and at some Manhattan stations. Riders can also expect residual major delays on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines.

D service is suspended between Grand Street and Bay 50th Street in both directions. Extremely limited D train service is operating between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Most southbound D trains are terminating at 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, and are turning back to provide northbound service.

N train service is suspended between 34th Street-Herald Square and Coney Island. All W train service is suspended. The R line is not operating between Bay Ridge and Whitehall Street.

Q trains are now operating local service between 57th Street-7th Avenue and Canal Street to provide additional trains for commuters.

Commuters are advised to take the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F or G trains for service between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

With AP reports

