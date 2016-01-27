Brooklyn subway slashing on No. 3 train the second in two days

“I will chop you up on this train,” a man told the victim.

A 29-year-old woman was slashed on a No. 3 train in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, police said, the attack coming just a day after a woman was slashed on the train in NoHo.

The Brooklyn woman had gotten on the southbound No. 3 train with her sister when the suspect bumped into one of them, police said. They started arguing, with the fight escalating as the train traveled between Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

“I will chop you up on this train,” the man told her, according to police.

He then attacked with an object wrapped in a cloth, causing a laceration on her right hand, police said.

The suspect, about 5-feet-9-inches and 175 pounds, then jumped off the train and fled. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

The attack comes just one day after a 71-year-old woman was slashed in the face on a D train in NoHo on Monday.

A suspect, Damon Knowles, was charged with assaulting the woman after the doors opened at the Broadway-Lafayette stop just after 7 a.m. He was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday. Attorney information for Knowles was not immediately available.