Brooklyn superintendent beaten to death during possible fight over stolen packages: cops

Police officers in the Brooklyn at a crime scene
Police crime scene unit.
Photo by Dean Moses

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a man after a building superintendent was found beaten to death following a dispute over stolen packages Wednesday.

Officers from the 66th Precinct rushed to 1199 Ocean Ave. in Midwood just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, where they discovered the victim, a 41-year-old man, with head trauma.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending proper family notification.

scene where Brooklyn superintendent was beaten to death
Officers from the 66th Precinct rushed to 1199 Ocean Ave. in Midwood just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, where they discovered the victim, a 41-year-old man, with head trauma.Photo via Google Maps

Sources familiar with the investigation say the victim worked as the building’s superintendent and got into an argument with a suspected package thief.

Things turned violent, police reported, when the superintendent was viciously beaten about his body.

During the preliminary investigation, police took a man in his 30s into custody for questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Through Nov. 9, the 66th Precinct had zero reported homicides year-to-date, down from five at the same point last year.

