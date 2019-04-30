A 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in broad daylight on a street in Midwood Monday, police said.

Rohan Burke, of Flatlands, was stabbed in the upper torso, near his armpit and shoulder, at about 4 p.m. near the corner of East 17th Street and Avenue M, cops said.

He was found lying on the ground and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he later died.

No suspects have been identified, but surveillance footage captured a male handing a woman what appears to be a knife shortly after the incident, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.