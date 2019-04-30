LATEST PAPER
Brooklyn teen fatally stabbed in daylight attack on Midwood street, NYPD says

Surveillance footage captured a male handing a woman what appears to be a knife shortly after the incident, police said. 

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a street in Midwood Monday afternoon, police said.  Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in broad daylight on a street in Midwood Monday, police said.

Rohan Burke, of Flatlands, was stabbed in the upper torso, near his armpit and shoulder, at about 4 p.m. near the corner of East 17th Street and Avenue M, cops said. 

He was found lying on the ground and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he later died. 

No suspects have been identified, but surveillance footage captured a male handing a woman what appears to be a knife shortly after the incident, police said. 

The investigation was ongoing. 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

