Brooklyn gunman shot victim in both shoulders in late-night attack: cops

Brooklyn cops are on the hunt for the gunman who shot a victim in both shoulders on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened inside a grocery store near the corner of West 10th Street and Avenue O in Bensonhurst at about 10:47 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his left and right shoulders.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said Saturday.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the suspected gunman, described as a man wearing all-black clothing and having several facial tattoos. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.