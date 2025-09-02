Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade rocked by gun violence again, with seven people shot and wounded

Seven people were shot, and one person was slashed in the area surrounding Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day despite a surge of cops along the route.

Seven people were shot, and one person was slashed in the area surrounding Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day despite a surge of cops along the route.

“They’re working around the clock to ensure that all New Yorkers who visit and participate will do so in a safe way,” Mayor Eric Adams said of authorities last week, leading up to the notoriously troubled parade. Although Adams and police brass said they strove to stave off dangers this year as the celebrations wore on, violence marred the festivities.

The first incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 1 as the parade was still in full swing. Police say shots erupted on Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue and injured two people.

Law enforcement sources said a man in his 20s was struck by a bullet in the leg, while a 42-year-old woman was left with a graze wound to her buttocks. Both victims were rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said, a man was attacked with a knife and slashed across his face on Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue, cops said. He fled into a nearby train station and was treated by cops, but refused further medical attention and was uncooperative with police.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, police reported that two people were shot along Eastern Parkway and Classon Avenue: a 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. Both were taken to Kings Country Hospital in stable condition.

Around the same time on Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street, a 53-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg, while a 40-year-old man was hit in the left ankle. Both were treated at Kings County Hospital and listed in stable condition. In this incident, police cuffed 31-year-old Dashawn Fleming and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Finally, the carnage ended in Brooklyn when a young teen was shot at around 9:38 p.m. on Sept. 1 along Rochester Avenue near Eastern Parkway. Cops say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the left hand and back. He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

“After a day of celebration for the community and city, the plague of gun violence struck. I pray for the swift recoveries of the New Yorkers injured in these separate attacks, and am relieved that all appear to be in stable condition,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.