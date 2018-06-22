News Brooklyn man cuts off wife’s arm, fingers, NYPD says Police were still looking for the man, Yong Lu. Yong Lu of Brooklyn is being sought after he cut off his wife's arm and two fingers Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 22, 2018 8:14 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man is being sought after he chopped off his wife’s arm and two of her fingers in Sunset Park on Thursday, police said. The 35-year-old woman was found with her right arm severed at the biceps and two fingers from her left hand cut off at the couple’s home near 55th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:20 p.m., cops said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical, but stable, condition, they said. Police released images of Yong Lu, 35, Thursday night. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.