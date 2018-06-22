LATEST PAPER
Brooklyn man cuts off wife’s arm, fingers, NYPD says

Police were still looking for the man, Yong Lu.

Yong Lu of Brooklyn is being sought after

Yong Lu of Brooklyn is being sought after he cut off his wife's arm and two fingers Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man is being sought after he chopped off his wife’s arm and two of her fingers in Sunset Park on Thursday, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was found with her right arm severed at the biceps and two fingers from her left hand cut off at the couple’s home near 55th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:20 p.m., cops said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical, but stable, condition, they said.

Police released images of Yong Lu, 35, Thursday night.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

