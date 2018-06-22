A man is being sought after he chopped off his wife’s arm and two of her fingers in Sunset Park on Thursday, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was found with her right arm severed at the biceps and two fingers from her left hand cut off at the couple’s home near 55th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:20 p.m., cops said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in critical, but stable, condition, they said.

Police released images of Yong Lu, 35, Thursday night.

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.