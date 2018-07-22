Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found wrapped in a blanket inside a closet at her Brooklyn apartment, according to the NYPD.

At about 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers were conducting a wellness check at 260 Lenox Rd. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens when they found the 58-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

The woman, who police have identified as Kyinar Thein, was wrapped in a blanket and found inside of a closet, the NYPD said.

When EMS arrived at the apartment, she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There were no arrests as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing, police said.