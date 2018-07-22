News Woman found dead in the closet of her Brooklyn apartment, cops say Police found the 58-year-old woman wrapped in a blanket, the NYPD said. A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside a closet of her Brooklyn home, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com July 22, 2018 10:15 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found wrapped in a blanket inside a closet at her Brooklyn apartment, according to the NYPD. At about 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers were conducting a wellness check at 260 Lenox Rd. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens when they found the 58-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said. The woman, who police have identified as Kyinar Thein, was wrapped in a blanket and found inside of a closet, the NYPD said. When EMS arrived at the apartment, she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There were no arrests as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing, police said. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.