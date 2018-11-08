Brooklyn man in custody after 91-year-old mother found dead

LATEST PAPER
A 91-year-old woman was found dead in her

A 91-year-old woman was found dead and her son taken into custody after police were called to the woman's Brooklyn home for a report of an assault, police said. 

Petrina Masotto was unresponsive when officers arrived at her Gravesend home on 26th Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. Masotto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 55-year-old son was taken into custody and then brought to Coney Island Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. 

