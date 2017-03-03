Brooklyn woman’s friend charged in her death, NYPD says

Tamisha Harper, 43, was charged with murder on Friday, cops said.

Tamisha Harper was charged in the death of her friend, 78-year-old Edna Pierre-Jacques, in Brooklyn on March 3, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

The friend of a 78-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Brooklyn home earlier this week has been charged in connection with the case, police said.

Tamisha Harper, 43, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder on Friday, four days after Edna Pierre-Jacques was found unconscious with head trauma and bruises inside her home on Troy Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police.

Pierre-Jacques was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The head of a hammer was found on the floor near her body, a source said.

On Tuesday, the city medical examiner’s office ruled Pierre-Jacques’ death a homicide. She died of manual strangulation, a spokeswoman said.

An NYPD spokesman said there was a dispute between the two friends, but investigators are still unsure of its nature.

Police had questioned Pierre-Jacques’ family early in the investigation. It’s not clear when Harper became a suspect.

-With Nicole Brown