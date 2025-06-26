Brooklyn murder: Woman shot and killed in middle of a crosswalk

A woman was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and her killer left her strewn in the middle of the crosswalk to die.

A woman was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and her killer left her to die in the middle of a crosswalk, police reported.

Officers from the 78th Precinct rushed to the intersection of Carlton and Pacific Avenues in Prospect Heights at around 10:22 p.m. on June 25 after receiving a frantic 911 call reported that a person had been shot.

Arriving at the scene, they found a 36-year-old woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the middle of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have withheld the woman’s identity, pending family notification.

Investigators canvassed the crime scene for several hours as they worked to uncover exactly what had taken place. At the time of publication, police say they are unsure if she was the intended target. A description of her killer was also not immediately available.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 22, the 78th Precinct reported just one homicide year-to-date, half the total at the same point last year. The command also had just one shooting this year prior to Wednesday night’s incident.