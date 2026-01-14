Murder in Brooklyn: Senior woman fatally stabbed in possible domestic dispute, sources say

A police officer guards the front of a Brooklyn apartment building where a woman was stabbed to death on Jan. 13, 2026.

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a male relative of an 85-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death inside her home late Tuesday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 79th Precinct were called to 638 Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant minutes before 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Cops say the victim’s daughter made the grim discovery, finding her mother — 85-year-old Julia Boomer — with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

Boomer was rushed to Kings Country Hospital in critical condition; she ultimately died there a short time later.

While the exact motive for the brutal slaying is not yet clear, police say they believe the killing to be a domestic dispute.

The male family member, who has yet to be identified, has been taken into custody for questioning. Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

A large police presence remained on the scene on Wednesday morning as investigators continued to probe the incident.

It was the first reported homicide in the 79th Precinct this year; the command had eight murders in 2025, according to the NYPD.