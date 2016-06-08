Brownsville crash injures 5 NYPD officers, 3 civilians, cops say

The crash happened while officers were in pursuit of a suspect on foot, police said.

Five police officers and three other people were injured early Wednesday morning in a three-car crash that involved an NYPD cruiser, an unmarked police car and a yellow cab in Brooklyn.

An NYPD spokesman said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Sutter Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street in the Brownsville section.

According to the spokesman, the unmarked police car was aiding officers in pursuit of a suspect on foot when the driver collided with the NYPD cruiser. The unmarked police car also struck the yellow cab, the spokesman said.

Police said three police officers were taken to Kings County Hospital Center with minor injuries. Two other officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Three people inside the yellow cab also suffered minor injuries and were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The suspect that the officers had been chasing was apprehended, according to police.