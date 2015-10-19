'Born to Run' house on Jersey Shore for sale

A piece of rock 'n' roll history is on the market.

The Jersey Shore home where Bruce Springsteen wrote his breakout album "Born to Run" is up for sale with a list price of $299,000.

Three Springsteen fans purchased the two-bedroom cottage back in 2009 with plans of turning the home into a tribute to the New Jersey-born rock star, but reportedly scrapped the idea. Visitors have occasionally shown up on the doorstep of 7½ West End Ct. in Long Branch, where Springsteen wrote the songs for his iconic "Born To Run" album. He rented the house from 1974-1975.

One of its owners, Jerry Ferrera, told NJ.com that he, his sister and a friend paid $280,000 for the house in 2009.

"We probably paid more than it was worth when we bought it because of what we call 'the Bruce factor,'" Ferrera told the New Jersey news site. "We still think it's worth it."