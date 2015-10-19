LATEST PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
News

'Born to Run' house on Jersey Shore for sale

Bruce Springsteen's former home at 7 1/2 End

Bruce Springsteen's former home at 7 1/2 End Court Long Branch, N.J., where he wrote "Born to Run," is now on the market. Photo Credit: Zillow

By JASON SHALTIEL. Special to amNewYork
Print

A piece of rock 'n' roll history is on the market.

The Jersey Shore home where Bruce Springsteen wrote his breakout album "Born to Run" is up for sale with a list price of $299,000.

Three Springsteen fans purchased the two-bedroom cottage back in 2009 with plans of turning the home into a tribute to the New Jersey-born rock star, but reportedly scrapped the idea. Visitors have occasionally shown up on the doorstep of 7½ West End Ct. in Long Branch, where Springsteen wrote the songs for his iconic "Born To Run" album. He rented the house from 1974-1975.

One of its owners, Jerry Ferrera, told NJ.com that he, his sister and a friend paid $280,000 for the house in 2009.

"We probably paid more than it was worth when we bought it because of what we call 'the Bruce factor,'" Ferrera told the New Jersey news site. "We still think it's worth it."

By JASON SHALTIEL. Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants