Brute punches senior and child in Chinatown after boy rides skateboard into him

Detectives have released images of the man they say punched a senior and her 10-year-old grandnephew in Chinatown over the weekend.

According to police sources, the attack occurred near the corner of East Broadway and Market Street at about 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Law enforcement sources said a 71-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy riding a skateboard were crossing the street when the board struck the perpetrator.

Police said the suspect became enraged and started yelling at the family members when he punched both of them in their faces. The senior was left with a bloody lip, and the young boy suffered pain and redness, law enforcement sources reported.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. EMS whisked both victims to NY Downtown Presbyterian, where they were listed in stable condition and treated for their wounds.

Meanwhile, the brute fled on foot and was last seen wearing a multicolored coat, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Cops originally released grainy images of the attacker but say they have since found a much clearer depiction of him. Police are asking anyone who may recognize him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.